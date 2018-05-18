Share:

LODHRAN-Ramazan Bazaars have started operating throughout the district and all the facilities are being provided there, Assistant Commissioner Tayyub Khan said.

He expressed these remarks during a surprise visit to a Ramazan Bazaar in Lodhran City. Chief Officer Asad Abbas and Secretary Market Committee Altafur Rehman accompanied him.

The assistant commissioner said sharing the details about the provision of daily-use items at subsidized prices at Ramazan Bazaars that in all three Tehsils of Lodhran District including Lodhran, Dunyapur, and KehrorPakka, Ramazan Bazaars had started operating. He added that throughout the district, 152 fair price shops had also been established from which 131 fair price shops would be located in Ramazan Bazaars.

He said that in Ramazan Bazaars, three Green Channels and 15 shops of fresh fruits and vegetables had been established. He added that prices of all the items were being strictly monitored and to prevent artificial inflation throughout the district, 20 price control magistrates had been deployed.

The assistant commissioner inspected the CCTV cameras and other security arrangements in Ramazan Bazaars. He told the media that multiple brands of ghee and cooking oil would also be available at Ramazan Bazaars with a subsidy of 10 rupee per kilogram.

He said that Iftar arrangement would also be made for the poor and passengers during the month of Ramazan at 19 Muhammadi Dastarkhawan throughout the district out of which 10 would be established in Lodhran, five in Dunyapur and four in Kehror Pakka.