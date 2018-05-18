Share:

rawalpindi-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja on Friday has taken stern notice of the persisting traffic jam in various parts of the city and issued an advisory to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) ordering him to improve the performance of traffic police and to facilitate the road users and citizens during Ramazan.

RPO also directed the CTO to get assistance of other departments to ensure smooth flow of traffic in city and in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars. According to a police spokesman, the RPO has expressed deep resentment over constant traffic snag in different parts of city that caused immense trouble to road users and pedestrians especially in Ramazan Bazaars.

He said a letter of advice was also sent to CTO Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar instructing him to control the traffic mess on roads and in markets and bazaars in order to facilitate the citizens. “RPO Wisal Fakhar has asked the CTO to get assistance of other departments and pay all his attention towards smooth flow of traffic,” he said.

CTO was also ordered by RPO to constitute special teams of officers and wardens and to depute them in all the hot spots of the city to coup with traffic congestion during rush hours, he said.