islamabad-At a time when Muslims seek spirituality and try to engage in acts of piety and prayer, special arrangements have been made in all the mosques to accommodate the extra stream of female worshippers to offer ‘Taraweeh’ prayers during holy month of Ramazan. A report aired by a private news channel said, Taraweeh, the night prayer, is a special feature of the month, scores of Muslim women all across the country are now keen on offering the ‘Taraweeh’ prayers which are the additional nightly prayers offered during the holy month of Ramazan in a congregation.

While some mosques, bigger in size, have separate sections for women to pray, certain mosques create space for women during the month of Ramadan, using curtains. Besides, there are also devout women who make special arrangements for Taraweeh prayers in their neighbourhood, using a house where they assemble for the prayer.

A 45-year-old school teacher said: “It is a growing phenomenon between housewives, neighbours and young ladies to go to the mosque for taraweeh, because there are more people praying together at the mosque, and when you stay at home you might feel lazy.” She said some women like to hear the imam recite the Quran, because some imams recite the whole Quran throughout Ramadan. No matter what the circumstances, she and her friends would continue to come to the mosque, she said. Ushna Imran, said it is believed that those who offer prayers in a congregation will get more rewards. “Several working women and homemakers go to places where congregational prayers are held. Compared to previous years, the prayers are held at multiple places in Muslim-dominated localities,” she said.

Many women, who are illiterate and do not know much of the Quran by heart also like to offer Taraweeh in mosques, mostly to listen to the Quranic recitation and to seek forgiveness for their sins in supplications, said another female.