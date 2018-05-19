Share:

ISLAMABAD - Statements of disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar could not be recorded in the Avenfield properties reference after defense counsel Khawaja Harris raised objections to the questionnaire issued to the accused.

When Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed hearing in Avenfield properties reference on Friday, all the three accused appeared in person in the court.

Defense counsel Harris while raising objections to the questionnaire contended that the court allowed some additional time to record the statements.

Judge Muhammad Bashir approving the contention of the defense counsel allowed the accused to record the statements in the reference till Monday and adjourned the hearing. Sharif avoided interacting with the media but quoting former president Asif Ali Zardari said that the latter had asked him to furnish a declaration of the last 30 years. He said that now, all and sundry had to be held accountable across the board without any distinction.