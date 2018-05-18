Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 27 armed people resorted to aerial firing and harassed the complainant of a murder case namely Saifullah in Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil.

The complainant has been pursuing the case against the attackers involved in the two-week old murder case. The attackers including Zulfiqar, Irshad, Kausar and Iftikhar sprayed bullets on the shop of Saifullah and tried to kill him for not patching up with the accused in the murder case. The accused had killed Allah Rakha, a very close relative of Saifullah, over an old enmity about two weeks ago. Now, the accused are pressurising the complainant of the murder case. The local traders also observed the shutdown strike against this nasty incident, demanding early arrest of the accused. Qila Kalarwala police have registered a case against 27 accused with no arrest.

Meanwhile, Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan, while taking very serious notice of the nasty incident, suspended SHO Fahad Shah with immediate effect for his negligence.

AIRPORT SURROUNDED BY ILLEGAL BUILDINGS: The Sialkot International Airport management has demanded the early removal of illegally constructed buildings around the airport. The owners have constructed the buildings by violating the Rule 68 of National Air Field Clearance Policy and Civil Aviation Rule 2014, it said. The management of Sialkot International Airport has written to the district administration to ensure early removal of the illegally built buildings to ensure safety in and around the airport.

The airport management pointed out that some politically influential people had constructed a multi-storey building of a flour mills only 800 meters away from the main runway of the airport, which could result in an untoward incident. A private housing scheme, a marriage hall, a multi-storey building of poultry farms are also under construction adjacent to the airport, it said.

They have not got any prior NOC from the Pakistan Air Force and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The airport management has said all the buildings around the airport were illegal and demanded their early removal in a bid to avert any untoward incident.