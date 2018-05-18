Share:

Sindh’s women are not getting justice. Government is failing to punish the perpetrators. According to a Dawn article, 1.643 cases of violence happened such as acid crimes, child marriages, rape and gang rape, but the government is considering these accidents as cases of natural death and suicide. Among them just 13 cases of honor crimes and two child marriage were noted. Even though women protest about such crimes the government remains silent. So it is my request to Sindh government to kindly do justice with women.

IMTIAZ ALI,

Makran, April 25.