islamabad-The Emergency and Disaster Management Unit of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has imposed fine on six occupancies for violation of the life safety regulations.

According to the officials at the Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) directorate, the fine has been imposed under section 6 and 9 of the Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations, 2010. Earlier, the unit served notices on them but they did nothing to ensure implementation on the regulations. The directorate had, through public notices, warned the occupants of different buildings in the city to ensure implementation on the regulations.

The officials said the fine was imposed to 6 occupancies including ‘Munchies’ in F-6 Markaz, Shaukat Complex in F-6 Markaz, ‘Old Books’ in F-6 Markaz, Kamran Restaurant in sector G-6, ‘Buland Markaz’ in Blue Area and Saif Gold Tower in sector G-6 of the capital city.

The action was taken on the directions of Additional Director of the Building Safety Division, Ammad-ud-Din Muhammad. ‘Old Books’ was fined Rs 5000. The occupancy had neither sufficient fire extinguishers nor emergency lights and emergency exit signs. There was no emergency plan, evacuation plan in the building which compelled the authority to take strict action against the occupants.

‘Munchies’ was imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for lack of fire alarm system, emergency lights, flashers etc. The facility was using rubber pipes for gas supply which could be a life risk, the evaluation team maintained. Furthermore, there was no display of emergency numbers, personal protection equipment, first-aid kit and evacuation plan at the premises.

Shaukat Complex was fined Rs 250,000 as the inspectors found no sufficient arrangement for life safety. There were no emergency lights, emergency exit signs, personal protection equipment and other measures to ensure safety of life at the premises. The directorate has asked the violators to exhibit responsibility and to ensure the implementation of the regulations otherwise they would be sealed.