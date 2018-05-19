Share:

islamabad - Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has warned that sluggish policing practices would not be tolerated and the performance of officials would be reviewed on a regular basis.

He stated this while reviewing the fortnightly performance report and action taken against criminal elements. The SSP said that security and patrolling plan should be devised after investigating the nature and timings of crime in particular areas. He also asked for strict security arrangements during Ramadan and said that all police officials should have `Iftar’ with their subordinates at police pickets. The SSP was told that Islamabad police arrested 250 outlaws during the last 15 days including 21 dacoits and 30 absconders besides recovering looted items worth Rs. 23.3 million.

11 dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 23 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs. 31, 59,000 from them. The police also nabbed 36 culprits in 21 cases of street crime and theft and recovered looted items worth Rs 43,78,000.

Likewise, police initiated a crackdown against those involved in drug pushing activities. The police nabbed 48 drug pushers and recovered 14.393 kilogram hashish, 2879 gram heroin and 323 wine bottles from them respectively. Sixteen persons were held for their involvement in car lifting/tempering of vehicles, motorcycle theft and recovered 12 cars and four motorcycles, gold ornaments, mobile phone and other valuables from them.

Investigations in 281 cases were completed and their challans were submitted in the relevant courts. Police also arrested 40 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered four Kalashnikovs/Rifiles, 36 pistols/ guns and 425 rounds from them, according to the police officials.

Legal action was also taken against 382 beggars. In all, five search operations were conducted in various areas of the city and 99 suspects were also held besides recovery of weapons and ammunition from them.