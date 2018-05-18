Share:

Danica eyes Indy 500 win in farewell race

CHICAGO - Win or lose, Danica Patrick will make this year's Indianapolis 500 farewell event of her groundbreaking 20-year auto racing career after being away from IndyCars since 2011. "After being gone for seven years, I didn't think I'd ever do it again," Patrick said. "If I win, I really don't think I would come back. It would be perfect. Just mic drop that thing. It would be the perfect way to go out." The 36-year-old American has enjoyed the greatest success of any woman in IndyCar history as she prepares for this weekend's qualifying for the 102nd edition of the Indy 500 on May 27. Patrick won 2008 Indy Japan 300, the only victory by a woman in IndyCar history, and she was third in 2009 Indy 500. "I've been very fortunate in my career. I know that racing has given me everything I have.”–AFP

Ledecky threatens another world record

LOS ANGELES - Five-time Olympic swimming champion Katie Ledecky followed up her world record-shattering 1,500m freestyle performance with the second-fastest 400m free in history at the Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis on Thursday. Ledecky won the 400m freestyle in three minutes 57.94 seconds, second only to her own world record of 3:56.46 set in winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She returned to the pool later to finish fifth in the 100m freestyle. "I had two really great swims," said Ledecky, who sliced five seconds off her own 1,500m free world record on Wednesday with a time of 15:20.48sec. "I was just trying to make a few improvements off of this morning's swims, just pacing and being a little more controlled. I still had a little too high of a tempo in the first 50 of my 400."–AFP

Waseem to coach Sweden cricket team

KARACHI - Former Pakistan Test batsman Mohammad Waseem has been appointed as head coach of Sweden’s national cricket team. The 41-year-old former Test cricketer, now a regular commentator, said that he will take the charge as head coach of Sweden team next month. “I am going there and my task is to prepare a good team for this year’s regional qualifiers for World T20,” Waseem said. The Europe region qualifier for ICC World T20 will be played in Netherlands in August/September this year in Netherlands. Cricket Sweden believes Wasim’s experience of playing cricket in the Netherlands will be helpful for Swedish cricketers ahead of the tournament. Wasim is currently coach of PTV Cricket Team in Pakistan domestic cricket and also the batting coach of PSL team Multan Sultans.–Agencies

Young Lucky Star Club enter semifinals

LAHORE - Young Lucky Star Club routed Ghalib Sports by 8 wickets to move into the semifinals of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament, being organised by Golden Star Cricket Club here at LCCA Ground. Batting first, Ghalib Sports Cricket Club were all out for 181 runs in 35 overs. Saqib Mehmood was top scorer with 69 runs while Umer Farooq contributed 45, Bilal Muneer 20 and Anas Mustfa 19 runs. Saif Rasool was pick of Young Lucky Star bowlers as he grabbed 5 wickets for 19 while Imran Dogar took 2 for 39 and Haider Ali 2 for 49. Young Lucky Star replied strongly and achieved the target for the loss of 2 wickets in 30.1 overs. Zeeshan Farooq hammered unbeaten 70 while Haider Ali made unbeaten 46, M Zubair Malik 29 and Amjad Khan 22.–Staff Reporter

Nabeel excels in Al Amin Salt win

LAHORE - Opening batsman Nabeel Hashmi excelled with a dazzling 31-ball 66 which enabled Al Amin Salt thrash Meher Associates by six wickets in their All Pakistan Medicam Ramadan Twenty20 Cup match at Al Mansoora cricket ground. According to information made available here, Al Amin Salt reached the target of 117 runs in just 11.4 overs for the loss of just four wickets. Nabeel played an impressive knock of 66 off 31 balls studded with five sixes and eight boundaries. Earlier, Al Amin Salt restricted Meher Sports to 116 runs for nine wickets in their 20 overs after they decided to bat first. Only M Waqas (25) and Daniyal Ahsan (21) could bat well and cross the double figures. Naved Al Amin, Mehmood Ali, Usman Shah and Bilawal Malik picked up two wickets each.–Staff Reporter