Share:

HAFIZABAD-In recognition of good result, 30 students who obtained more than 1,000 out of 1,100 marks in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations 2017 were honoured by the District Public School authorities.

The school management invited the students and their parents at a special dinner. On the occasion, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of DPS Saleha Saeed appreciated the students who brightened the name of the institution. They have not only raised the image of their teachers but also honour of their parents. She advised the students to put in their maximum efforts to retain their distinction. She said that the staff also deserved appreciation and congratulation for their commitment due to which the school had got good results. She also distributed laptops to the distinguished students.

Infant burnt alive at house





TOBA TEK SINGH-An infant burnt alive when a fire broke out in his house in Gojra here on Friday.

According to rescue sources, one-year-old Abu Bakar, son of Shahzad, resident of Iqbal Town locality of Gojra, was asleep in his house. His parents were not at home when a fire broke out in the room due to short circuit.

The infant's mother rushed to her house as soon as she learnt about the fire and locals also attempt to put out the fire but the infant could not be rescued.

The Gojra Municipal Committee fire-brigade controlled the fire and the infant's mother Humaira and a neighbour also received burns during attempt to save the infant.