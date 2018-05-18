Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-A man allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl, the daughter of farm worker in Chak 364/JB near Gojra here on Friday.

The farmworker Rasheed complained to the Gojra Saddr Police that he and his family work as peasant with a farmer and reside at the landlord's outhouse. He said that he and his other family members were out for work and his daughter was alone in the house. In the meanwhile, a man namely Qasim Ali barged into the house and assaulted the girl sexually. The police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Toba City Police registered a case against a security guard Suhail and a former employee of Toba Darul Aman Sharif respectively for attempting to rape a woman who was staying in the Darul Aman.

Complainant Shazia Perveen, resident of Chak 330/JB Seowal informed the City Police that her brother in law (husband's younger brother) attempted to rape her in her house and when she informed her husband of the incident. "He and all in-laws, however, did not believe her and they instead forced her out of the house," she claimed. She appeared few weeks ago before a judicial magistrate who sent her to Darul Aman on her request to save her from her in-laws. She claimed that during her stay in Darul Aman, a security guard Suhail and an ex-employee Sharif attempted to rape her twice. She, however, averted the attempt both times by raising alarms. The City Police have started investigation.

Two dacoits held in encounter with police



GUJRANWALA-Two dacoits were arrested during an encounter with police here on Jagna Bazar Jinnah Road here the other day.

According to police, two armed men entered a general store and snatched cash from the storeowner. On being informed of the incident, a Dolphin Force squad rushed to the spot. Seeing police heading towards them, the dacoits resorted to firing on them. In retaliatory firing by the police, one of the two dacoits namely Talal sustained injuries. The held both the dacoits and shifted the injured one to hospital.

FIVE HELD FOR LAND FRAUD

A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested five members of a gang notorious for grabbing lands from Gujrat the other day.

According to ACE sources, a citizen Umer Hayat submitted an application to the ACE authorities stating that accused stamp vendor Atif along with accomplices including Javed, Allah Ditta, Ansar Ayub and Iqbal prepared a bogus stamp paper and transferred a house and a piece of land measuring 89 kanals owned by his cousin worth millions of rupees in their names.

During investigation, the allegation levelled against the accused was proved true and the ACE Gujrat circle officer held all the accused.