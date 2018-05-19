Share:

KARACHI - Police on Friday claimed to have gunned down two alleged bandits in an encounter in Buffer Zone area within the remits of Taimuria police station.

The police encounter took place at Buffer Zone, Sector 15-A-4 near 7C bus stop in which two robbers were killed. The police also claimed to have recovered two pistols, mobile phones and motorcycles from their possession.

According to Taimuria SHO Asif Munawar, the encounter took place when the police personnel busy routine patrolling and snap checking and tried to intercept the two suspects riding a motorcycle who were trying to flee after robbing the citizens. The officer said that the suspects opened fire at the police and tried to escape during exchange of fire.

Police running after the bandits and resorted firing, in retaliation both the robbers were injured critically. They were being taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced the death of both. Their bodies were shifted to morgue, Sohrab Goth for identification purpose.

The case was registered while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested at least nine suspects in various raids carried out in different parts of the city. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons. Samanabad police claimed to have arrested a drug paddlers namely Arham Salam while recovered a huge quantity of the narcotics from his possession.

Police said that the accused person running a drug den in the locality and wanted to the police various other criminal activities. Kharader police claimed to have arrested an accused Habibullah and recovered weapons from his possession. Police said that the accused involved in various cases of street crimes. Pakistan Bazaar police arrested an accused Shahnawaz and recovered narcotics from his possession. Defense police arrested Rao Iftakhar and Ali while recovered weapons from his possession.

The accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes and robberies. Itehad Town police arrested two more street criminals including Ali Hassan and Usman while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession. Sohrab Goth police arrested two bandits including Shafiq and Saleem while recovered weapons and snatched motorbike from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were involved in dozens of street crime case.