Share:

OKARA -Eight armed men thrashed a cable network owner and his employee and deprived them of cell phones, a motorcycle and Rs27,000 here the other day.

According to police, Anwar Pasha, resident of Siddiqnagar, owner of Shaheen Cable Network was on the way to a bazaar on a motorbike along with his employee Saeed Rasool. As they reached an underpass, eight suspects including Shahid Mehmood, Akram Sabri and Abbas intercepted them at gunpoint and took them to a petrol pump near Depalpur Chowk where they subjected them to severe physical torture. Anwar and Saeed Rasool sustained injuries. The assailants also snatched cell phones, a bike and Rs27,000 from them and escaped. A case was registered at B-Division police station.

MAN HELD WITH DRUGS

A man was nabbed with 2kg of charas. Okara Saddr police frisked a man waiting for a bus at City Bypass. He held a polythene bag in his hand. The police, during frisking, recovered 2kg of Charas from the bag and arrested the suspect.

He was identified as Ahahbaz Nabi alias Ami, s/o Ghulam Nabi Jat, resident of 139/9L village, Sahiwal.

SUICIDE

A youth committed suicide by jumping into Lower Bari Doab Canal (LBDC) near Zaman Park. Some passersby spotted him jumping into the canal and informed Rescue 1122. The rescuers reached the spot and started searching the body of the youth which had not been recovered till filing of the report.