­ISLAMABAD - United States diplomats in Pakistan have curtailed their movement after Pakistan imposed a new travel permission regime this month, diplomatic sources said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that there were very few requests for travel beyond the 25-mile limit since the restrictions were imposed on May 11.

One official said: “There were only a few requests that were granted. These related to the official business and we granted the permission. It seems the US diplomats have curtailed the movement to a lot extent. The same goes for our diplomats in the US.”

On May 11, Pakistan issued a new travel permission regime for the US diplomats, restricting their movement and revoking privileges.

A letter issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the embassy of the United States said the US diplomatic cargo at Pakistani airports and ports will be strictly treated in accordance with the provisions of Article 27 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which does not provide for an exemption from scanning. The decision was taken reciprocating to travel permission regime introduced by the US government on Pakistani diplomats and officials.

Under the fresh directives, the US embassy and consulates in Pakistan will no longer avail facilities of using tainted glass on official vehicles and rented transport, non-diplomatic number plates on official vehicles, diplomatic number plates on unspecified and rented vehicles; and the facility of biometrically unverified or unregistered cell phone SIMs.

The facilities of hiring or shifting of rented properties without prior No Objection Certificate and overshooting visa validity periods and having multiple passports were also withdrawn.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said the travel restrictions on US diplomats were firmly in place. “Diplomats and their families will have to seek prior permission to travel outside the radius of 25 miles,” he said.

The Pak-US ties have been frosty for several months. In January, the US suspended security assistance to Pakistan targeting the Coalition Support Fund.

Pakistan responded sharply saying it was not dependent on US aid for the war on terror. The foreign ministry said Pakistan had fought the war against terrorism largely from its own resources “which has cost over $ 120 billion in 15 years.”

Pakistan said the money it had received from the US was mainly reimbursements for supporting US-led coalition forces after they invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

Another official at the foreign ministry said the diplomats from all the countries were not allowed to visit the volatile areas due to security reasons. “Even before the new travel regime, the US diplomats and the diplomats from other countries were not permitted to visit the areas where the forces have been fighting the militants. This is only for security reasons,” he added.

International relations expert Dr A Z Hilali said Pakistan rightly imposed reciprocal travel restrictions on the American diplomats in the country as similar restrictions were in place on the movement of Pakistani diplomats in the US.

He said the bilateral relations between Pakistan and United States have been complicated for the last few months. “Pakistan has tried its utmost to normalize its relations with the United States,” he said.

Former Pakistan ambassador to US Syeda Abida Hussain said Pakistan’s decision to restrict the movement of US diplomats will further affect the bilateral relations. “Donald Trump is totally anti-Muslim and inspired by the Israeli lobby,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, a foreign ministry statement yesterday said May 18 marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Serbia. The two sides established diplomatic relations in 1948 when Pakistan was still in its nascent years.

To commemorate this milestone, a series of events were planned by the embassy of Pakistan in Belgrade, including a cultural gala, training of Serbia Cricket Federation by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the exhibition of historic documents related to 70 years of bilateral relations and exhibition of Pakistani products and mangoes in Serbia, said the statement.

“The bilateral relations are characterized by mutual support on a host of international issues as well as cooperation at multilateral fora. Pakistan wishes Serbia success in its path towards peace and development,” the statement said.

SHAFQAT ALI