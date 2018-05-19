Share:

Wheat procurement campaign continues in Punjab

FAISALABAD/MIANWALI (APP): Wheat procurement campaign is continuing successfully in Punjab. Food department in Faisalabad said that it has achieved 43.55 percent wheat procurement target so far by purchasing 2,327,902 bags of wheat during recent drive in Faisalabad division. A spokesman of Food department said here on Friday that 3,637,979 bags of bardana were distributed among the growers, which is equal to 68.06 percent of the target set for the purpose. Efforts were accelerated to achieve 100 percent wheat procurement target within the stipulated time, he added. Meanwhile, the purchasing process was continuing transparently at all the wheat procurement centres established across Mianwali district. According to district focal person wheat procurement campaign, Zahoor Akhtar, 256,890 wheat bags have so far been purchased from the farmers on first come first serve basis. He added that six wheat purchasing centers had been set up for the farmers to facilitate them.

He further said that the provincial government had set up target of 570,000 wheat bags for district Mianwali. He hoped that hundred percent target would be achieved.

SBP credit guarantee scheme for south Punjab women entrepreneurs lauded

MULTAN (APP): Former FPCCI vice president Masooma Sabtain has lauded State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for notifying inclusion of south Punjab districts in its credit guarantee scheme to enable women entrepreneurs of this area obtain loans on softer terms. SBP credit guarantee scheme was applicable in other cities but recently more districts have been added following a long struggle made by WCCI Multan division, Masooma said. She, however, added that SBP has not yet provided its framework to enable women entrepreneurs start availing benefits and demanded that the same should be done immediately. Women entrepreneurs would be able to obtain loans on mark up as low as five per cent and that too on a single guarantee, she said. She said that SBP had expanded the scheme to fourteen more cities including Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Vehari, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Hyderabad, Ghotki and Peshawar.

Masooma, who is also the executive member of WCCI Multan, said that WCCI recently initiated a financial literacy programme for women entrepreneurs to give them insight into and for their training on how to deal with business accounts, how to prepare documents for loans besides tax matters.

FBR, field offices to remain open on Saturdays till June 30

MULTAN (APP): FBR and its field offices would remain open on Saturdays till June 30. According to Multan tax officials, a directive has reached Multan stating that there would be no leave on Saturdays and normal working hours would be observed at FBR and field offices till June 30. The initiative was meant to improve revenue recovery and to facilitate taxpayers. Meanwhile, the FBR has approved monthly performance allowance for six inspectors of model customs collectorate Multan with effect from May 9 on the basis of their performance. Official sources said that the performance allowance approved is additional full basic pay, which, however, can be withdrawn on poor performance. The allowance was approved following monitoring of their performance, officials said, adding that monitoring was a continuous process and reward can be withdrawn once they show poor performance. The inspectors included M Ali, M Asif Rafiq, Waqas Hameed, M Tahir Iqbal, M Saleem and Ahmad Bin Sohail.

RCCI delegation visits High Commission in London

LONDON (APP): A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by Khursheed Barlas, met with Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom (UK), here at the High Commission the other day. According to a statement issued here, RCCI delegation apprised the high commissioner of their upcoming events at Birmingham and Manchester in November this year during the meeting. They appreciated High Commission’s support for their Investment Conference at Birmingham last year. The high commissioner assured the visiting delegates of Mission’s support to promote bilateral commercial relations. He underlined the need to make such business events result oriented so that tangible outcome could be achieved. During the last one month, five trade delegations from Pakistan have visited the UK, which shows keen interest of the businesses of two countries to enhance bilateral trade.