SIALKOT -A married woman was allegedly tortured and poisoned to death by her husband and in-laws over a domestic dispute in village Sadraana Syedaan, Sialkot tehsil.

Victim Hina Batool's brother Kabir Hussain told the police that she was married to Ashraf three years ago. She was mother of a minor daughter. He said that victim wanted to live with her husband in a separate house due to which her in-laws were annoyed with her.

Kabir added that Hina had phoned him that her husband and in-laws were brutally torturing her physically. Later, her husband also phoned him (Kabir) that Hina had died at a local hospital. Kabir told the police that accused Ashraf and his family brutally tortured her and later poisoned her to death. He said that the doctors have confirmed that she was poisoned to death.

On his report, the Sialkot Saddar police have registered a case against Ashraf and five other persons of his family for torturing her and killing her.