Share:

KHAIRPUR - A youth committed suicide over poverty near Bhiria city on Friday.

Sadam Hussain committed suicide by hanging himself at Mureed Hussain Village near Bhiria city due to poverty.

Police shifted the body to Bhiria Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs.

LABOURER TORTURED

TO DEATH

A labourer was tortured to death by police in Rohri on Friday.

Labourer Mumtaz Ali was arrested by police from a local market in a case of theft and he was tortured upon to 3rd degree. As a result, he went unconscious police shifted Mumtaz to local hospital for medical treatment where he died. The relatives of the deceased strongly protested in front of the hospital and refused to get the body till the registration of FIR of murder against the in-charge and other cops.

Talking to media, relatives of Mumtaz said that the in-charge is threatened them to get the body from the hospital. They alleged that Mumtaz was arrested a day ago and the police in-charge was demanded Rs 50,000 bribe for his release but when they failed to get him bribe money police tortured him and killed.

They demanded the authorities to provide justice.