Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government was taking all-out measures to steer the country out of crisis as its struggle is aimed at bringing real progress and development. Talking to parliamentarians at his office on Saturday, he said that corruption was rampant during tenures of the past governments which had badly damaged the economy of the country. Projects aimed at personal projection were launched in the past and now the people were paying the price of their wrong policies, he added. The chief minister said the PTI had never done politics of personal interest rather national interest had always been kept superior. He said the elements afraid of change were busy in doing false propaganda against the PTI.