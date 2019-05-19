Share:

MATIARI - At least 14 people, including women and children, drowned as a boat capsized in Indus River near Matiari district in Sindh on Saturday, ARY News reported. Police confirmed the incident and added that six bodies had been fished out so far by the rescue teams. Search for the others was continued in the area, said the police and added that the cause of the incident could not be ascertained yet. Rescue officials shifted the bodies to the hospital for identification and medico-legal requirements. Sources said that volunteers from nearby areas were also rushed to the place and took part in rescue and search operation.