MUZFFARGARH - The district administration has warned the profiteers of stern action, and it has issued directions to District Price Control Committee to monitor the prices of commodities in markets, especially at Ramazan Bazaars.

During a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar ordered the officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Attaul Haq, Representative of Line Department, Members of Market Committee, and Assistant Commissioners from all tehsils to be vigilant and ensure the sale of daily use items at official rates. He also ordered them to deal with the profiteers sternly, asking them to visit markets frequently to monitor the process of sale.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar along with District Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar visited various Ramazan Bazaars in the district. Other officers concerned accompanied them. They enquired the customers about the availability of daily commodities on prescribed prices. The DC told the customers that the government was spending billions of rupees to provide essential commodities to people on subsidised prices. He visited fruit stalls, vegetable shops, and grocery stalls to check the quality and prices of items. He said that eight Ramazan Bazaars had been set up throughout the district for public relief and the district administration had kept a vigilant eye on price control and hoarding and paid regular visits to monitor the market.

DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said that no compromise would be made on public interest and stern action would be taken against the violators. The district administration conducted 164 raids, 24 market visits, checked 78 violations, registered six FIRs, arrested three violators, and imposed a fine of Rs67,500 on 74 persons.