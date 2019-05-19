Share:

ISLAMABAD : Anelia started her 53kg campaign in World Taekwondo Championship-2019 in winning style as she beat Slovakian player in the first round in Manchester, England on Saturday. While talking to The Nation form UK, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua said: “The competition is very tough and I must say that my players had made me proud by playing their hearts out. It doesn’t matter for me that they are not winning medals, the thing that matter for me is they are playing and exhibiting their skills against world’s best.” Anelia played supremely well and now she is last 32. Shahzeb had lost his fight against Thailand player and Naqash Hamdani lost to Jonanlenta, while Rab Nawaz lost against Croatian world number 10 in -80kg.