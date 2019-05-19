Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is ready for any ‘unforeseen eventuality’.

He said Pakistan would continue playing a positive role towards success of Afghan reconciliation process and peace in the region. “For this, Pakistan is solidifying border through fencing, construction of new forts and posts and increase in strength of FC troops to effectively manage the border,” he said while visiting troops on forward posts along Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Dawatoi in North Waziristan. “Similarly we continue to maintain required state of alertness and preparedness on our eastern border,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate quoted him as saying.

The COAS said that there are still challenges facing Pakistan but not as much as we have passed through in recent past. “To continue the journey towards ultimate success we need to stay patient, determined and united,” Gen Bajwa maintained.

Addressing the troops, the Army Chief appreciated their high morale and contributions for bringing about stability in the area.

Earlier, the COAS was briefed about progress on border fencing, sanitisation operation, socio-economic development projects and rehabilitation of TDPs.

This was the area where due to cross-border terrorist attack from Afghanistan on fencing party had resulted into martyrdom of three Pakistan Army soldiers on May 1.

Seven other soldiers were also injured in the cross-border attack.

About 60 to 70 militants had attacked Pakistani army personnel busy in border fencing in the country’s northwest tribal district of North Waziristan.