KARACHI - Police on Saturday claimed to have killed a terrorist after the law enforcers came under a grenade attack.

Two policemen were also injured in the incident that saw a hand grenade explode and the other defused by the security personnel.

Divulging details of the incident, Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that four unknown assailants riding two motorcycles attacked a police patrol van with hand grenades near Chakar Hotel on Super Highway. “One of the hand grenades exploded while the other was defused by the bomb disposal squad,” he said.

The attack left two policemen injured who were identified as constable Azmat and ASI Hayyat.

He claimed that the police returned the fire, killing one of the attackers. Three of his accomplices fled the scene, he said.

“The attackers belonged to a banned outfit and weapons were also recovered from the site of the incident,” he said, adding that further investigations were under way.

The body and the injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.

Also, police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspected target killer belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

According to SSP Malir, a police team conducted an operation on intelligence reports in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area and arrested a target killer, Mohsin alias Chotoo, allegedly affiliated with the MQM London.

He said that the arrested accused worked for target killing group of MQM London on the directions of senior MQM-London leadership. He further informed that the arrested accused was involved in 18 targeted killing cases. Furthermore, the police arrested 19 suspects during a search operation in Korangi area of the city.