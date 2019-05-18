Share:

As a working professional in education sector I am noticing that most of the schools are just working for their profits they don’t care how important, health and safety issues are of children, open area and loose wiring, cheap brand asset usage is common in every school, parents hand over their child with hope that their child is in safe place but to minimize cost and maximize profits they put children’s lives in danger.

So, I am requesting to PSMA to please look into this serious issue before any accident occur in the school premises.

SALEH MUHAMMAD,

Karachi, May 7.