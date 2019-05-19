Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that life of special persons can be made easier through charity.

Philanthropists can play a key role in uplifting special persons’ lives, Qamar said while speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony at Civil Hospital in Tando Muhammad Khan on Saturday. The event was organized by a number of welfare organizations working for welfare of special persons.

On this occasion MPA Syed Aijaz Shah, TM Khan DC Yasir Bhatti, DHO Dr Maqbool Mallah, MS of Civil Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan Dr Syed Manzoor Shah and Principal of the Government School for Rehabilitation of Special Children TM Khan Pir Niaz Jan Sarhandi were also present.

In the ceremony, Special Assistant to the CM distributed ration bags to 25 families, while five wheelchairs were also given to differently-abled persons. A number of special persons were given Eid clothes.

Qamar said, “Disability should not be considered a weakness; it should be converted into strength through willpower. People must help special persons perform their duties independently.”

He said that Nature has given these special persons special qualities and there is a need to utilize these qualities. He said that a number of rehabilitation centres were working under the Sindh government and “we were also extending our services in collaboration with donors”. He said the Sindh government had taken initiatives such as issuance of special CNICs and driving licences to people who are partially hearing-impaired. He said that implementation of five percent job quota for special persons in private and public sector was also an achievement of the Sindh government.