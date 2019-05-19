Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting at the CM Office with the families of girl students and a rickshaw driver who had died in a traffic accident on MM Road near Bhakkar.

Families of injured girl and victims of rainstorms and lightning also met the chief minister. He held a meeting with the father of child who was murdered after being kidnapped in Kotla Jam. He shook hands with the families and expressed sympathies with them. He gave 5.4 million cheques to the bereaved families.

He gave compensation cheques to M Rafique, father of deceased girl Iqra Rafique, M Shafique, the father of Sawera, M Akbar, paternal uncle of deceased Maryam, Rashid Ali, father of Sobia Ali, Zahoor Ahmed, father of Iffat Ahmed, M Yaqoob, father of Mahreen Yaqoob, and Nazeer Ahmed, father of ricshaw driver M Amjad. He gave compensation cheques worth Rs100,000 each to Malazam Hussain, father of injured girl Sania Batool and Faqeer Hussain, grandfather of iSania Parveen. The chief minister gave Rs300,000 cheque to Manzoor Hussain, father of Tehmina injured in roof collapse during rainstorm. A cheque for Rs.100,000 was given to Manzoor Hussain for the repair of his house. The chief minister gave a cheque for Rs800,000 to M Aslam, the father of Sumera who had died when lightening hit her.

He gave Rs0.5m cheque to M Shakil, father of M Habib who was murdered after being kidnapped.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Usman Buzdar said he has deep sympathies for them over the deaths of their loved one. “The sympathies of the government are with them. The government will not leave them alone. Every possible help will be provided for the treatment of injured student Sana,” the CM said.