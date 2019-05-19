Share:

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad Division Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed the administration of the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) to expedite work on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Nephrology Ward. The commissioner, during a surprise visit to LUH here on Saturday, asked the administration to complete the dialysis centre on a priority. He also visited the newly constructed buildings where the wards for treatment of hepatitis, cardio and surgery patients would be set up.

The commissioner said being the largest tertiary care hospital in the district it was responsibility of the LUH to provide the complete range of health services to people.

During the visit, Medical Superintendent of LUH and other administrative officials briefed the commissioner about the ongoing projects.