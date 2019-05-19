Share:

Faysal Bank, Indus Hospital join hands

KARACHI : Faysal Bank Limited, one of the leading banks in Pakistan, has partnered with Indus Hospital to introduce Faysal Islamic Rehmat Account for its customers. Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO, Faysal Bank Limited, signed the MoU along with Dr Abdul Bari Khan, CEO - Indus Hospital, in the presence of senior executives from both organisations at Faysal Bank head office, Karachi.

Yousaf Hussain said, “In line with our vision to become a complete Islamic bank, we at Faysal Bank believe in offering innovative products to our customers in accordance with their beliefs and Faysal Islamic Rehmat account is one of our initiatives to contribute to the well being of our communities through the support of our valued clientele”.

Commenting on this affiliation, Dr Abdul Bari Khan said, “We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with Faysal bank to further the noble cause of Indus Hospital and look forward towards a sustained partnership to support our communities”.

Namal Education Foundation hosts annual Zakat dinner

LAHORE : Namal Education Foundation arranged a fundraising event - ‘Zakat for Scholarship Fund’ - for its donors, members and sponsors. High-net-worth donors, sponsors, traders and prominent members of the business community attended the event which was held at Lahore. Member, Board of Governors, Abdul Razak Dawood among other high profile personalities also attended the event.

The Scholarship Fund covers the financial expenditure of undergraduate students studying at Namal Institute in order to provide them with quality education. These students come from 55 different districts of Pakistan with more than 80% of students belonging to rural or tribal areas. The annual flagship event brings together friends and allies of Namal to further strengthen the association with them, and to update them on the developments made in the past year at Namal. Through the donations and contributions of the Namal family, 97% of the students are able to get access to full scholarships.

While appreciating and addressing the guests and the Namal Family at the dinner for supporting the cause, Rector of Namal Institute, Dr Arif Nazir Butt, said, “Provision of education is basic right of every human and Namal’s efforts in this regard are appreciable. It is people like you whose continuous efforts and commitment to the cause ensure balance in the society and the time is not far away when Pakistan will become a country with a higher literacy rate.”

Abdul Razak Dawood, Member Board of Governors, Namal Education Foundation, said, “Quality higher education creates opportunities for the youth to pursue different opportunities and making it available and affordable for them will lay foundations for a healthy society.” With help from the Namal Family, we have been able to fill that gap by overcoming the financial constraints of 97% students who are deserving, academically talented and in need of this scholarship. Our target for this particular event is raising scholarships which will cover the tuition fee of close to 200 students.”

Add’l DG of LDA assumes responsibilities

LAHORE : The newly appointed Additional Director General (Headquarters) of Lahore Development Authority Farqaleet Meer has assumed his responsibilities after the outgoing officer Rana Abdul Shukoor relinquished the charge of the said post on Saturday. The two officers expressed best wishes for each other at this occasion. Later, they jointly called on Vice Chairman LDA, S.M. Imran.

The vice chairman lauded services of Rana Abdul Shakoor for the department and said that the officer played a vital role in improving service delivery by LDA. He expressed good sentiments for the outgoing officer and prayed for his success in his new assignments.

Oppo signs partnership agreement with FFT

PARIS : OPPO has signed a partnership agreement with the French Tennis Federation (FFT), becoming a Premium Partner and the Official Smartphone of the world-renowned Roland-Garros and of the Rolex Paris Masters for the next three years (2019-2021). The leading smart device brand is now the Roland-Garros’ first-ever partner from China, marking a major milestone for both organizations. Joining Emirates, Lacoste, Peugeot and Rolex at the Premium Partner level, OPPO is also the first Roland-Garros partner from the smartphone industry.

Brian Shen, Vice President OPPO, said: “We are pleased and honored to be a Premium Partner of the historic Roland-Garros. Starting at the2019 Roland-Garros tournament, we will embark on a thrilling journey with this legendary tennis tournament. We believe this partnership will serve as a valuable platform to further popularize the premier tennis tournament worldwide and bring the OPPO brand to a broader audience.”

Bernard Giudicelli, President of the FFT, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome OPPO as the first Chinese partner of Roland-Garros and also of the Rolex Paris Masters. This joint agreement is a great show of confidence from one of the world’s leading smartphones brands. The collaboration, based on the theme of innovation, fits perfectly with the FFT’s international strategy, whose aim is to increase the influence and presence of our tournaments in key markets, such as China.”