RAWALPINDI - Police obtained 3-day physical remand of a gangster-cum-proclaimed offender Wali Jan from a court of law for his involvement in grabbing property of a citizen on gunpoint, sources said on Saturday.

The court also sent Ali Jan, another gangster and brother of Wali Jan, to Adiala Jail on Judicial remand of 14 days, they added. However, the other 8 accomplices of Wali Jan, who are all Afghan nationals and held by police for possessing illegal weapons, have been granted bails by the court, sources added. According to sources, a team of Sadiqabad police station produced 10 accused including Wali Jan in the court of Area Magistrate Abdul Sittar and sought 7 days physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

However, the judge granted the police only 3-day physical remand of Wali Jan and sent his brother Ali Jan to Adiala Jail on judicial remand, they mentioned. They added that the court released other 8 accused who were identified as Naib Jan, Farman Ali, Sangat Khan, Adil Jan, Ihtiram, Dil Aram, Ali Jan and Kamran Khan, who all were residing illegally in Pakistan and residents of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the most wanted criminal Wali Jan along with 9 gang members including two brothers, Nabi Jan and Ali Jan, was apprehended by Sadiqabad police at picket placed near Amna Masjid as the gang was cruising to Highway from Sadiqabad. Huge cache of illegal arms was recovered from the possession of the accused while as many as 9 FIRs were also registered against them with Police Station Sadiqabad.

Station House Officer Police Station Sadiqabad Inspector Malik Allah Yar, when contacted, confirmed that the court handed over Wali Jan to police on physical remand in a case number 672/16 registered with PS Sadiqabad under sections 448/148/149 of PPC. He said that a court had also declared Wali Jan as PO in the case in 2016. He said that police had recovered Kalashnikov rifle from him that he used in grabbing house of a man in Shakrial.

“We will produce again Wali Jan before the magistrate on Monday from where PS Civil Line officials will obtain his custody to grill him for his involvement in a murder and terrorism case,” he said. He said that Wali Jan was also wanted by Islamabad police for his involvement in a series of crimes ranging from illegal occupying on land, murder, attempted murder, extortion to kidnapping.

Wali Jan is a notorious gangster who earlier joined hands with city’s biggest land mafia king Imtiaz Ali aka Taji Khokhar and formed a gang “333” to commit crime on the nod of Taji Khokhar. Nonetheless, Wali Jan left Taji Khokhar and made his own gang “786” mostly members of which are Afghan nationals.

City Police Officer Faisal Rana appreciated the efforts of Sadiqabad police and SHO Inspector Malik Allah for busting gang of a criminal most wanted-cum-PO Wali Jan.