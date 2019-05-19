Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed deputy commissioners to ensure availability of sufficient quantity of wheat flour and sugar in Ramazan bazaars, besides addressing complaints of consumers on a priority basis. He issued these directions while presiding over a video-link meeting of deputy commissioners here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed arrangements for Ramazan bazaars, price control, steps to eradicate dengue and polio and ongoing wheat procurement. Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that effective measure by price control committees and administration have helped stabilize prices of commodities. He said that officers should work hard to make Ramazan bazaars beneficial for people in real sense, adding that officers would be fully encouraged over good performance. He also issued instruction to continue crackdown on profiteers and hoarders. He directed the secretary food to achieve target of wheat procurement at all costs. He remarked that there is a need to work with national spirit to eradicate dengue and polio from the country once and for all. The chief secretary asked deputy commissioners to personally monitor campaigns against dengue and polio in their districts.

He also ordered secretary primary health that after consultation with health experts, a comprehensive plan comprising short, medium and long term measures be devised to combat dengue and polio.

The secretary industries briefed the meeting that number of price control magistrates has been increased to 1200 in the province and as many as 916 profiteers have been arrested and 1102 cases have been registered. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including industries, agriculture, food, livestock, health, chairman PITB, Lahore commissioner deputy commissioner and senior officials.