Share:

Green belts in Karachi present deserted look although they are made for plantation but situation is entirely opposite to what they are meant for in Karachi.

Moreover, some road side green belts excluding central one are occupied by shop keepers and hotel owners where tea and meal are served and have become food streets while some are covered with wastes. Karachi is already deprived from greenery as some old trees were cut in name of new constructions of roads, bridges and underpasses.

Concerned authorities should initiate a campaign to plant as many saplings as they can on green belts so that Karachi may look green.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, May 7.