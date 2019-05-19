Share:

LAHORE : Electricity employees will receive one month pay as bonus on the eve of Eid ul Fitar. It was decided in a bilateral meeting held by Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister Energy, and Irfan Ali, Federal Secretary Energy, with the representatives of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA. The delegation of the union was led by Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the union. Meanwhile, the union, in a special meeting held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore, welcomed this decision and thanked the federal minister and federal secretary energy for accepting the just demand of electricity employees and pledged that they would continue to spare no effort to raise productivity of the national public utility electricity by prevention of theft of electricity and recovery of its revenue. The union appealed to the workers to continue to improve the services to the electricity consumers and perform their duties as service of the nation and assured them that the contract employees would also be brought on regular cadre in near future in accordance with the settlement of the union and the management.