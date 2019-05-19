Share:

LODHRAN - An Elite Force cop has been diagnosed as having Congo Virus. According to CEO District Health Authority, M Saleem (41) is a resident of Saadullahpur, Lodhran district. On 7th May, he fell ill and visited a local hospital for treatment, but his condition deteriorated further. He was then shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) where he was diagnosed as having Congo Virus. He was admitted to the Isolation Ward of the BVH.

The CEO Health told The Nation that at least 300 people, living around the house of Saleem, were being vaccinated against the virus. Health Department focal person Dr Amir Bashir said that the blood samples of 20 people, who had been with Saleem during the past eight days, had also been taken for tests.