Rawalpindi-Police arrested 4 men including 3 cops for allegedly raping a 20-year-old female in a car at a private housing society along with GT Road, sources said on Saturday.

A case was also registered against the accused with Police Station Rawat under sections 376A/376B and 382 of Pakistan Penal Court on complaint of victim girl Rafia Azam, a resident of Lahore and presently staying in Al-Muqaddas Girls Hostel at Satellite Town, they said.

According to sources, the female, who works in a call centre, appeared before PS Rawat officials and lodged complaint that she went Bahria Town Phase 8 with her friend Umair Azam Kiyani son of Raja Azam, from Iqbal Colony, Cannt in his car on the night between May 15 and 16. She told police that they were sitting in their car near Statue of Liberty at 2am when a white coloured car with persons on board stopped near them. “The four persons stepped down and came to our car and pushed us down on gunpoint and then they bundled me into their car and sped away towards unknown place while hurling threats towards my friend Umair,” Rafia Azam alleged.

She mentioned in her application that the four men stopped car alongside a road and put tainted sheets on windows of the car and raped her on back seat one by one. She told the police that the rapists also injured her.

“Later, the rapists dropped me near my hostel at 4 am and fled from the scene,” she narrated. She also accused the rapists of snatching Rs30,000 and a gold ring from her. The victim added that one of the rapists Naseer also saved his cell number in her phone asking her to keep in touch with them in future for gaining more advantages.

She told the police that the rapists had introduced themselves with her as Naseer, Rashid Minhas, Azeem (all the 3 cops stationed in PS Rawat) and Amir before dropping her near her hostel. Rafia Azam requested the police to register a case against the rapists and to arrest them.

A rape and robbery case was registered against and the accused were arrested by the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle Farhan Aslam, when contacted, said that the police held the accused after filing a rape case. He said that police also produced the accused before a court of law and obtained their physical remand for further investigation.

He said that samples of girl and the accused had been dispatched to Lahore for DNA tests. He said that the victim girl and the accused had also been brought to DHQ Hospital for medico legal report. “We are investigating the case from different angles,” he said.

On the other hand, the accused cops were suspended by CPO and a high-level departmental inquiry had also been launched against them under surveillance of the SSP Investigation.