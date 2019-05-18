Share:

US -Google is keeping a list of your online purchases, thanks to confirmation emails being sent to your Gmail account.

As discovered by CNBC, Gmail users can click to see a list of their transactions, which goes back at least five years. “Only you can see your purchases,” Google says on the page. “Google protects your privacy and security.”

Though Google outlines how to delete the transactions in three steps, it took a little more than that when we tried out the process.

To delete something, you can click on a purchase, which will bring up an itemized list of everything you bought in that transaction. You can then click the “i” button for information, and then on “where’s this from?” Google will tell you if the purchase was found in your Gmail, after which you can either click “got it” or “view email.”