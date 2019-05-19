Share:

The Prime Minister has said the government’s poverty alleviation program ‘Ihsas’ would create a social safety network and for this program, the government would enhance its package from one hundred billion rupees to one hundred and eighty billion rupees to ensure its outreach to every poor.

In a meeting with the members of the provincial cabinet during his brief visit to Peshawar, he said the government would also launch business loans scheme for the youth as another step towards the country’s development.

Referring to the prevailing condition of the national economy, the Prime Minister said from the very first day he had been hinting at tough days ahead as the government inherited a record fiscal deficit.

He said the brotherly countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE and China extended urgent assistance to provide a breathing space to the economy and the government is thankful for their gesture.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet to ensure price control of eatables in the province.

He also directed for formulation of a well coordinated strategy to promote information technology and vocational training in the province.