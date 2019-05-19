Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the wee hours of Saturday in Bunpora Panzgam area of the district. The troops also blasted a house in the area with explosive material. An Indian police official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, the troops have also launched similar operations in Dehruna area of Islamabad district and in Hathlangoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, authorities continued to clamp curfew in Bhaderwah town of Doda district of Jammu region for the third consecutive day.

According to KMS, the curfew was imposed in the town following massive protests against the cold-blooded murder of a Muslim, Nayeem Ahmed Shah, by Hindu extremists on Wednesday night.

On the fateful night, a group of three persons was heading towards their native Mohalla Qilla area of Bhaderwah along with their cattle when they were fired upon at 2am by cow vigilantes near Nalti village. In the attack, an elderly Muslim Nayeem Ahmad Shah was killed on spot while his associates managed to escape with minor injuries.

Following the killing of Nayeem, massive protests erupted in the area with protesters demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. Indian police had resorted to brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes, prompting the authorities to impose curfew in the town.