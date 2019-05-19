Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that judges like Iftikhar Chaudhry should also go through the process of accountability.

In his message on social media website Twitter, the minister said, “As a result of two verdicts of the former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry and giving $100 million to lawyers as their fees, the country now faces a fine of $1.4 billion.”

“An incompetent judge becomes a nuisance. A change is needed in the process through which judges are appointed,” claimed Fawad.

In 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) must take notice of alleged corruption by the former CJP.

Fawad at that time had alleged Chaudhry’s family members were involved in fraud and corruption. He questioned how Chaudhry owned several properties in Lahore and Islamabad when he claimed to be taking no salary during his tenure as the top judge.

Fawad had also asked the accountability watchdog to initiate investigations against his family.