PIETERMARITZBURG : A 96-run partnership between Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp helped South Africa to an eight-wicket win in the second Women’s Twenty20 International against Pakistan. After Bismah Maroof scored her second consecutive half-century to help Pakistan to 128/5, Lee and Kapp took control for South Africa to help the hosts level the five-match series at 1-1. Maroof, Pakistan’s skipper, continued her strong run by top-scoring for her side with 63 not out – following on from her unbeaten 53 in the first T20I – to anchor the innings after she won the toss and chose to bat. Her innings comprised nine fours as she compiled nearly half of Pakistan’s score, helping the visitors finish on 128/5. Aliya Riaz was present with Maroof for the biggest partnership of the innings, as the pair put on 49 for the fourth wicket from 37 balls, with Riaz contributing 13 from 14 balls. Despite an expensive final over, Ismail (0/17) was economical for South Africa, as was Tumi Sekhukhune (1/12 off three overs), while skipper Sune Luus claimed 2/29, removing both Sohail and Nida Dar. Lee’s fifty arrived with a single down to long-off from Dar off 50 balls, and Kapp reached the landmark herself from the first ball of the final over, guiding a full toss from Dar behind square on the leg-side for her sixth and final boundary.

Dar had Lee caught at deep square-leg to make for a nervy finish, with two needed from two balls, but Kapp was on hand to see her side home.