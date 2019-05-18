Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organized a 1-day workshop in “Textile Objects: Conservation, Preservation and Restoration”, marking the International Museum Day 2019.

Around 40 participants from different museums and provincial archaeology departments participated in the workshop, which started from 9.30 am and concluded at 2 pm at the beautiful surroundings of the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum) here at Shakarparian.

Department of Textile Design, Iqra University also nominated their students and faculty members who actively took part in the workshop proceedings.

Shahera Shahid, Executive Director, Lok Virsa was chief guest at the certificates distribution ceremony held at the conclusion of the workshop.

Three conservation experts from Department of Conservation Studies, Hazara University, Mansehra Seemab Pervaiz; Assistant Professor/Chief Archaeological Chemist Nasir Karim, Lecturer, and Tehmash Khan, PhD scholar, conducted the workshop proceedings. They gave lectures and made multimedia presentations to explain the subject matter to the participants.

In her speech, Executive Director, Lok Virsa Shahera Shahid said, “Lok Virsa is trying to inculcate awareness among museum professionals and younger generation about cultural heritage of Pakistan. The today’s workshop was an important step to update the existing knowledge of the professionals working in different museums about the latest development made in the field of textile conservation. Lok Virsa plans to hold similar workshops in future as well to focus on other related museum aspects, she added.