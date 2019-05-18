Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 25-year-old man was shot dead while body of an old man who had gone missing mysteriously was found, sources said on Saturday.

Police began investigation after filing separate cases against the unidentified killers, they said.

According to sources, Shabbir Hussain, resident of Mozah Harnal, reported to Police Station Mandra officials that his son Ali was a labourer and associated with shuttering business. He added that Ali used to visit his friend Musadiq Salim staying in a flat at Zahoor Alam Bhatti Plaza. On Friday, he said, his son went to meet Musadiq where he was shot and injured and was taken to Rural Health Centre for treatment. He added that he found his son unconscious in the hospital when he went there on getting the news about the incident. Later, Ali died in the hospital while Musadiq fled from his flat, he added. He accused Musadiq of killing Ali and asked the police to register a case against him. The police lodged FIR and began investigation with no arrest so far, they added.

Meanwhile, police found headless body of a 65-year-old man Sher Dil, who went missing mysteriously on March 13 from Roper Kallan, Chakri. The family reported the case on April 20 with PS Chontra.

According to investigators, unknown killers buried the body of Sher Dil in a forest after murdering him. He said that police shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered against unidentified killers and investigation is underway, the police said.