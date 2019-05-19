Share:

Monaco boosted hope of staying in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 home win over Amiens in Saturday's penultimate round, while Paris Saint-Germain celebrated their already secured title by thrashing struggling Dijon 4-0 in the final home match of the season.

The 2017 league champions Monaco managed decent performance in the late stage of a sluggishing season as Radamel Falcao and Aleksandr Golovin found the net.

Falcao headed Monaco in front from Golovin's corner in the 26th minute, and Monaco sealed full points through Golovin's low shot on a counter-attack with eight minutes from time.

Monaco leapfrog their opponents onto the 16th place, three points ahead of Caen in the playoff spot. A draw at Nice in the final round can secure Monaco's top-flight status next season.

Caen unsurprisingly lost 4-0 to Lyon, who were guided by Memphis Depay's brace and goals from Maxwel Cornet and Moussa Dembele all in the second half.

Lyon have confirmed their third position and next season's Champions League qualifying round spot. If Premier League outfit Chelsea, already qualified for Champions League, won the Europa League title later this month, Lyon would directly enter group stage of the elite European club competition.

Robert Beric's brace earned Saint-Etienne a 3-0 win over Nice at home. Despite failing to move past Lyon with four-point deficit, Saint-Etienne have secured the fourth place themselves, meaning that they can participate in Europa League next term.

PSG went up as early as three minutes into the match, when Angel Di Maria sent a curling shot deflect off one Dijon defender past goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, and Edinson Cavani nodded his 18th league goal of the campaign just one minute later.

PSG's 17-year-old defender Loic Mbe Soh had a header bounce off the post in the 25th minute.

Kylian Mbappe, who made a return from suspension, improved his tally to 32 league goals with one in each half, becoming the first French player to do so since Philippe Gondet (36 goals) for Nantes in 1965-66.

The clean sheet gave PSG coaches and players reasons to celebrate at the awarding ceremony at the Parc des Princes.

Second from the bottom, Dijon trail Caen by two points. The duo's fate will be decided in the season finale.

Also on Saturday, second-placed Lille tamed Angers 5-0, Bordeaux conceded a 1-0 defeat to Reims, relegated Guingamp tied Nimes 2-2, Montpellier drew Nantes 1-1, Strasbourg fell 2-0 to Rennes, and Toulouse lost to Marseille 5-2.