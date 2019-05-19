Share:

Lahore - Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar announced that offshore drilling in Kekra-I well has been stopped owing to no oil reserves, reported private TV channels.

On several occasions, the prime minister had said that he was hopeful that Pakistan would discover major oil and gas reserves in offshore drilling being carried out in the Arabian Sea.

He said the nation could receive good news within two weeks.

Kekra exploration, a joint venture of four oil exploration companies completed the offshore drilling process after four months on May 15.