ISLAMABAD-Islamabad district administration has prohibited property dealers and owners from renting out any kind of property without submitting particulars of the tenants with the concerned police station.

The district administration moved on a report of Special Branch of local police in the wake of the overall security situation. An order issued by district magistrate Islamabad imposing section 144 Cr.PC 1898 prohibited renting out any kind of property to any person whether by a property dealer/broker/owner without informing the police station in jurisdiction of which the property is situated regarding particulars of the tenant. The district magistrate believed that miscreants tend to be involved in terrorist activities within the jurisdiction of ICT by hiding in houses taken on rent. The order said that the step had been taken in order to avert involvement of miscreants who may accomplish their nefarious activities while residing within Islamabad. The district administration said that it was necessary to verify particulars of persons occupying houses on rent through property dealers/owners on regular basis. This order shall remain in force for a period of two months.

For convenience of the residents, Citizen Service Centre has been established in sector F-6/1 so that the property dealers, owners could approach there for submitting particulars of the tenants. They may also visit nearest model police stations as Ramana, Aabpara, Shalimar, Kohsar, Secretariat, Industrial-Area, Margalla or the concerned police station for the purpose as well.

The documents required for registration of the tenants include tenant’s original CNIC and a copy, owner’s original and copy of CNIC, passport size photograph of owner and tenant, copy of the rent agreement. In case of property dealer’s involvement, a passport size photograph of the dealer, copy of property dealer’s CNIC and presence of property dealer and Tenant is also required, according to the officials.