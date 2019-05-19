Share:

WELLINGTON : Police of New Zealand’s Canterbury region announced on Saturday that a 100,000-New Zealand dollar (65,238 US dollars) reward for information relating to the unsolved murder of 21-year-old Angela Blackmoore in 1995.

On Aug. 17, 1995, Blackmoore was stabbed to death at home on Vancouver Crescent in Wainoni, Christchurch of New Zealand’s South Island. Her two-year-old son was sleeping at home and there was no sign of forced entry, said a police statement.

Her body was discovered by her partner when he returned home from work at around 11:20 p.m. and an intensive homicide investigation was carried out at the time with hundreds of people spoken to. The case has remained open since 1995.

Investigations Manager Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said the passing of time has only strengthened his resolve to find the person responsible.

“This was a horrific crime resulting in the death of a young mother with her whole life ahead of her,” Parnell said, adding since Blackmoore’s murder, the police’s focUS has been on bringing the person responsible to jUStice, although many years have passed.

“With the passing of time allegiances may have changed and we’re appealing to anyone with information that might help, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to contact US,” he said, adding a dedicated information line has been set up.