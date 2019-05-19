Share:

ISLAMABAD : Omar Associates to take on SSGC in the final of the 7th Corporate T20 Cup final, after both teams registered contrasting victories in the semi-finals played at DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy on Friday night. Thanks to sensational performance by Sohail Akhtar, Omar Associates dethroned defending champions K-Electric in the first semi-final in a nail-biter. Batting first, K-Electric posted 127. Omar Associates just got over the line needing 10 off last two balls as Sohail Akhtar hit two sixes against Faraz Ahmad Khan as they ended up with 129-9. Sohail stood like a lone warrior as he made an unbeaten 70 off 57 hitting four towering sixes and three boundaries. In the second semi-final, SSGC made light work of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) winning by 60 runs. Batting first, SSGC posted 168-6. Skipper Umar Amin shinned once again as he made 67 off 48 balls. Taj Wali and Usman Afridi bagged two wickets each. In reply, SBP were bowled out for 108 in 18.3 overs. Asad Afridi scored while Sohail Khan got three wickets.