A major huddle of opposition parties in the federal capital on Sunday will mull over strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, particularly in backdrop of debilitating economic condition of the country.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited opposition leaders, including Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to an Iftar dinner today.

The opposition parties’ meeting will also include delegations from Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-e-Islami.

On Saturday, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that a PML-N delegation led by Maryam Nawaz would attend Sunday's Iftar dinner to be hosted by the PPP chairman.

Aurangzeb said the PML-N delegation would include Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and other senior party leaders.

Among other leaders invited to the Iftar dinner were Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Sherpao and Shah Awais Noorani.

Sources informed that the PPP chairman would try to bring leaders of opposition parties on a single page, while discussion would also be held on the economic situation of the country and a public protest campaign against the government.

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had warned of dire consequences if Pakistan’s economy continued to drown.

The US dollar soared to a record high of Rs150 in the open market on Friday morning, as the rupee continued to slide following Pakistan's $6 billion bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund earlier this week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted to the news of major huddle of the opposition parties, saying that corrupt political mafia is blackmailing through economy.

He said that there should be no surprise over Maryam Nawaz meeting Bilawal, adding that people would not support corrupt factions.

Special Assistant to PM on information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that political imposters have been deceiving the unsuspecting nation since years.

She alleged that these people are utlitising agenda for their business venture and today they will think about saving Omni Group.