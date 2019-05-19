Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Post has decided to open its rest houses across the country for general public to increase its revenue. These rest houses were previously used for the accommodation of postal services officers and employees however now onwards a total of 40 postal rest houses are available for general public on a reasonable rent.

These rest houses have been distributed in three categories; A,B&C according their daily rent, which has been settled according to their location, condition and services. Pakistan post would charge Rs3,000 per night for its 15 category-A rest houses, which are located at Karcachi City, Multan, Jehlum, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Natyia Gali, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shadman Lahore, Lahore Cant, Sialkot GPO, Sialkot Cant, Faisalabad GPO, and Quetta.

A total of 21 rest houses of category-B would be available on Rs2,200 per night to general public which includes rest houses at Attock, Murree GPO, Chitral, Abbottabad, Ayubia, Kohat, D.I.Khan Mirpur Khas, Sohrab, Amri, Taftan, Qallat, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Gilgit, Sust, Skardu, Gujrat, Sargodha and Layyah while 4 rest houses of category-C would be available at Pindi Point Murree, Saidu Sharif, Bannu, Ziarat and Sialkot Cant on just Rs1,200 per night.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Pakistan Post Zakir Ullah Khan told that the decision has been taken to facilitate the general public and for the revenue generation through optimum use of our assets.

He informed further that the contact number of concerned officers are uploaded on Pakistan post’s website for the prior reservation of these rest houses.

The Pakistan post has also revised its rates for courier services and increased the fee of almost all categories.

Earlier, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed had also claimed that the Pakistan Post has increased its revenue by 6 billion rupees within a year.

In his statement, the minister said that the Pakistan Post would soon bring revolutionary changes in the Logistic Cell sector. He said through E-Commerce, some 46,000 parcels has been transported to their destination. Murad Saeed said the Pakistan Post will soon launch a project “Made in Pakistan Products” throughout the world.