LAHORE : The Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday announced a revised schedule of Pakistan U19 cricket team’s tour to Sri Lanka , which will now comprise five 50-over matches against Sri Lanka U19 in Hambantota from 26 May to 5 June. The tour was originally planned from 6 to 20 May, comprising two four-day matches and three 50-over matches. However, the series was postponed on 27 April by Sri Lanka Cricket following 21 April terror events in Colombo. The Pakistan U19 squad has already been announced and the players have now been invited to attend a training camp at the National Cricket Academy from 19 May.

Immediately after the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan U19 will travel to South Africa where they will play seven 50-over matches from 19 June to 7 July. The U19 tours are being organise to help the side be best prepared for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be staged in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020.