Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday expressed confidence that the country would come out of economic crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media in Karachi on Sunday, he said that the country is not in danger from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi but from Zardari and Nawaz gang.

He said that Rs2 billion had been revealed from the account of their falooda vendors.

Criticizing the opposition’s iftar dinner, the minister said that the opposition parties were making alliance to save their corruption.

“I have already told that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was asking for NRO, Sheikh Rasheed said and added Asif Zardari is also asking for the same formula.